Palmeiras receives offer for Gabriel Veron and responds

Palmeiras received contact from Porto, a club from Portugal, showing interest in opening negotiations for striker Gabriel Veron, the result of Alviverde’s youth categories.

According to information from the news site Throw, Porto made an offer of 10 million euros (R$ 54.6 million) to have the striker as soon as possible, as they need to replace the departure of a player from the position for the start of the European season. However, the value offered did not please Palmeiras, who see it as a minimum value to start any negotiation conversation for Gabriel Veron and not to close it.

Veron has a release clause of 100 million euros (R$ 546 million), 10% of the amount offered by the European club. Therefore, it is considered a very low offer for a player who has great potential.

In addition to the clash over values, the palm trees expects to receive more offers for the player during the transfer window. In addition to Porto, a Premier League club can make an offer for the striker.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, and the football board is to keep the squad and not lose any player, at least until the end of the season.

At the age of 19, Gabriel Veron has a contract with Alviverde until June 2026. This year, the striker has played 34 games for Palmeiras, with one goal scored and six assists provided.

+ Open window: Palmeiras reinforced attack, search for midfielder and works to keep holders

+ Palmeiras seeks to beat Cuiabá at home for the first time