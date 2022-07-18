Palmeiras vs Cuiabá: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the game for the Brasileirão

This Monday, Palmeiras and Cuiabá face each other at Allianz Parque, at 8 pm, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão-2022. It will be the return of Verdão to the stadium after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, while Dourado comes from two consecutive wins in the championship. Both teams have casualties in the starting lineup, but they will go with their best.

A few days after being eliminated by the rival, at home, and on penalties, Verdão returns to focus on the Brazilian, in which it has been fighting for the tip. For this Monday’s game, Abel Ferreira continues without being able to count on Rony, Rafael Navarro and Jorge, all delivered to the medical department. The team’s lineup, however, will be at full strength, probably the same team that faced São Paulo.

Meanwhile, Cuiabá is excited for two consecutive victories in the Brasileirão. In addition, it brings good memories of Allianz Parque, where they beat the hosts 2-0 in last year’s championship. Pepê and André, who returned to training last week, are still doubts for the match. Gabriel Pirani, who arrived as a reinforcement, still cannot be cast.

See information about the game:

PALM TREES X CUIABA

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 7/18/2022, at 8:00 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Michael Stanislau (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (Fifa/RJ)

Where to follow: Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Gabriel Veron and Raphael Veiga. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Rony (muscle injury), Rafael Navarro (muscle injury), Jorge (knee trauma) and Jailson (recovering from knee surgery)

hanging: Abel Ferreira [técnico]Piquerez, Gabriel Menino and Marcos Rocha

CUIABA

Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho. Technician: Antonio Oliveira.

Doubts: André (transition) and Pepê (transition)

hanging: Valdivia, André, André Luis, Rivas, Alan Empereur, Marllon and Everton Cardoso