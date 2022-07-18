Palmeiras works with minimum value to negotiate Veron and expects more offers in the window

Palmeiras already know how much Porto wants to pay for Gabriel Veron, but the 10 million euros (R$ 54.6 million) have not yet pleased the club’s board, which sees such a value as the minimum to start any negotiation conversation for the youngster. attacker. In addition, more offers are still expected in this transfer window.

GALLERY

> Check out the Palmeiras audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

According to the THROW!, Verdão was warned that the Portuguese team offered such an amount to count on the alviverde jewel as soon as possible, as it needs to replace a player’s departure from the position for the beginning of the European season. However, if it depends on the leaders of Palmeiras, for this price there is no talk with that speed. Porto will have to increase the offer if they want the reinforcement.

That’s because Palmeiras understands that the 10 million euros (R$ 54.6 million) are to start the conversation, to open a negotiation, but not to close it. With a fine of 100 million euros (R$ 546 million), 10% of that is considered very low for a player with so much potential. The game promises to be tough for Porto.

In addition to the “battle” for values, the Portuguese must have competition in the window. A Premier League club is expected to make an offer soon, not counting teams from Spain and Italy, which are considered to have the most financial potential to invest in the striker. Verdão awaits the approach of these markets in the coming weeks, and expects to hear higher values ​​than Porto.

The idea of ​​Leila Pereira and the football board is to keep the squad and not lose any more pieces until the end of the year, so much so that Scarpa stays until the end of his contract, even though he has already agreed with Nottingham Forrest-ING, as the sporting gain is above financial gain, if the English wanted to pay for the midfielder in advance.

However, the episode of the ballad during the last week may have been a facilitator for Veron to become a player that Palmeiras will listen to proposals and allow him to negotiate if he receives something that he considers important to the point of making the sale. It is worth noting that it is not discarded, nor will it be delivered “for free”. There is the understanding that it may be the moment of departure.

At 19 years old, Veron has a contract with Verdão until June 2026. This year, there are 34 games, one goal scored, six assists and one penalty conceded, totaling eight participations in goals. The striker has been alternating moments in the starting lineup and in the reserve in 2022, but his streak ended up being interrupted by a muscle problem and a cut in his foot. In Ron’s absence, he’s been the spare.