Paraná supermarket will produce its own energy with a solar plant

With investment of BRL 7 millionthe network of Bahniuk supermarketsfrom the city of malletin the interior of Paraná, will open its own remote photovoltaic power plant. The structure will be able to 150 thousand kilowatt hoursequivalent to the consumption of a thousand homes, and will be the largest remote plant to serve supermarkets in the state.

Solar energy will be used to fully supply nine of the group’s 11 stores in the South Region. This is the first step of the retail chain that already plans to extend the operation, producing and selling clean, renewable energy to other consumers [leia mais abaixo].

The markets in the cities of Mallet, Antônio Olinto, Inácio Martins, Paula Freitas, Paulo Frontin, União da Vitória and the store in Palmeira, to be opened this week. In the other two larger stores, the investment in the plant is unfeasible due to the high consumption of electricity. These two units will buy energy on the free market also as a way to reduce costs.

Although the energy will be consumed by Bahniuk markets in the southern region of the state, the energy will be produced around 500 km awayin the municipality of Marshal Candido Rondonin western Paraná.

The group that owns the Bahniuk supermarkets, in Mallet, already has a company to operate in the sale of clean and renewable electricity. | Bahniuk Group

“The choice for the location was due to the fact that the West is one of the best points of solar irradiation in Paraná. In Mallet the production would be 15% lower than it will be in Marechal Cândido Rondon”, he explains. Eduardo Hahn de Castro, president of Sion Energiaa company from Curitiba responsible for the design and conception of the structure for the Bahniuk Supermarket, which manages another 17 plants and develops another 16 projects in six Brazilian states.

Castro explains that the plant’s production does not go directly to supermarkets. As defined by the energy rule in the country, kilowatt hours must be included in the National Interconnected System (SIN) for general distribution. The equivalent financial value of this transaction will be slaughtered by Companhia Paranaense de Energia Elétrica (Copel) monthly in the electricity bill of the supermarket chain.

From retail to the energy market

Initially, the supermarket’s plan is to generate its own energy to reduce expenses. Only refrigerators consume 70% of all electrical energy in stores. the goal is recover in four years the R$ 7 million invested at the plant in Marechal Cândido Rondon.

In the long term, the group is already planning to increase production and sell electricity photovoltaic to other consumer companies. So much so that the family that owns the supermarket already has a clean and renewable energy company. THE UFV Bahniuk makes up the group with four other companies: the supermarket itself, a wholesale brand, a bakery company and a transport company, which together have 650 employees.

“We are already carrying out studies for new plants, but in this case it is to sell energy. Our vision is for the long term, since it is not yet profitable now, but the consumption of electricity will increase a lot and become more expensive in the future”, explain Clemente Bahniuk, director of the group.

Clemente explains that Bahniuk has been increasingly verticalizing its operations, always with businesses related to the supermarket opened by his father 44 years ago. So much so that the other four companies in the group provide services to the retail arm. In the case of UFV Bahniuk, the plan is for the group’s energy arm to supply not only the stores themselves, but also other companies.

“In my view, energy is the business of the future. Even more so in this case, which is from a clean source, which does not harm the environment. That is why we are considering this as a good investment in the future”, says Clemente, citing the expansion of the sale of electric cars as the main example of the need to increase the production of electric energy for the coming years.