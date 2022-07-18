Part 2 has official synopsis and cast announced as filming begins

Back to Arrakis!

The sequence of Dune finally had its filming started. As a result, more details about the Part 2 from the feature directed by Denis Villeneuveincluding its official synopsis and more details on its cast.

According to the Varietythe film’s synopsis reads:

“This film sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment also confirmed the cast members. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Tampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson return next. join them Austin Butler like Feyd Rautha, Christopher Walken like The Emperor, in addition to Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub in unconfirmed roles.

Behind the scenes, several names also return. The cinematographer was announced in the team Greig Fraserthe costume designer Jacqueline Westthe makeup, hair and prosthetics designer Donald Mowatproduction designer Patrice Vermettethe editor Joe Walkerand the visual effects and special effects supervisors Paul Lambert and Gerd Nefzer.

the composer Hans Zimmer is also back. The sequel will feature Denis Villeneuve in the direction.

Dune: Part 2 has a premiere scheduled for November 17, 2023.

See too: