Part 2 officializes the start of filming with a photo from the set

the footage of Dune: Part 2 started! The production’s official Twitter made the news official with an image of the production’s clapperboard resting on top of a sandy floor – check it out below.

In Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with the help of his mother — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Timothée Chalametreturn from the cast of the original names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.

the debut of Dune: Part 2 is scheduled for November 17th from 2023.

