“part of brain is not usable”

When Emilia Clarke was between recordings of the series “Game of Thrones”, she suffered two aneurysms that caused him to lose part of his brain. A decade after the situation, the actress explained that she is in a minority who managed to survive without sequelae.

“With the amount of my brain that is no longer usable, it is remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately and live my life completely normal, with absolutely no sequel. I am in the very small minority of people who can survive this,” he said in an interview with the BBC’s “Sunday Morning”.

“There’s a part of the brain that’s missing. It always makes me laugh… In a stroke, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. So the blood finds a different route to move around, but then whatever part is missing disappears,” he said.

She recalls that she was able to weather the early years because of her work on “Game Of Thrones.” Amidst the pain, she was able to move forward due to the role. “He was incredibly useful having ‘Game of Thrones’ lift me up and give me that purpose.”

According to Emilia Clarke, she needed a time to get used to with the situation. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s who you are. This is the brain you have.’ So it makes no sense to continually think about what might not be there.”

