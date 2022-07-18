Paulinho admits he wants to leave Leverkusen and Brazilian football could be an option

Paulinho may be leaving Bayer Leverkusen. In an interview with ‘O Globo’, the Brazilian striker revealed that he does not want to continue at the club for the next season and is in talks with the board for a release.

– For me, my future is already decided. The club already knows that I don’t want to stay for the next season. They are well informed, and we are finalizing the bureaucratic part regarding the contract to be able to leave – said the 22-year-old striker.

The striker arrived at Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, after leaving Vasco, the club where he was revealed professionally. Paulinho also revealed that he already has conversations with other clubs and has not ruled out a return to Brazilian football.

– I don’t rule out (a return to Brazil). There’s Brazil and there’s Europe. We know that today the level of Brazilian football is very good. Unlike a few years ago. And there’s Europe too. I’m already here, right? Many clubs do. The first objective is to settle the details with Bayer. Of course, he already has conversations with other clubs. But, for not having anything defined on paper (with Bayer), then there is nothing right with anyone – revealed.

Since arriving at Bayer Leverkusen, Paulinho has suffered from injuries and has not received many opportunities. In four years with the club, he played in 71 matches, scoring eight goals and five assists.