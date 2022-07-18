Pirates of the Caribbean: The Deleted Scene That Would Change How We See Jack Sparrow – Movie News

The deleted excerpt from Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End revealed an important detail about the past of the character played by Johnny Depp.

Scenes are often excluded from a movie for a good reason. However, sometimes they feel very necessary to the story and can even change how a character is perceived by us, the audience. That’s what happened with Jack Sparrow, the role of Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

When At World’s End (2007), the third installment in the franchise co-starring Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, was filmed, there was a certain snippet that revealed an important aspect of Sparrow’s story – and that was eventually cut from the final version.

In it, the legendary captain of the Black Pearl is taken prisoner by the East India Trade Company and has a conversation with Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander). The latter recalls that, in the past, he hired Sparrow to deliver a shipment on his behalf, but the sailor did the opposite and “released” the order. To which the protagonist replies, “People are not cargo, man.”

The deleted scene not only explains why the two characters are long-time enemies, it also brings more humanity to Sparrow. The shipment he was responsible for was, in fact, a group of 100 slaves. Instead of complying and receiving the money for the work, he decided to set them free. This resulted in Beckett burning the Black Pearl and branding Sparrow a pirate.

The first time we saw Depp’s character on the big screen was in The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Although he was presented as calculating, irreverent, selfish, a little cowardly at times and manipulative, fans always knew that Sparrow had a good heart.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Disney had other candidates for the role of Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp

Once the scene was removed, viewers had to wait until the fifth feature film, Salazar’s Revenge (2017), to find out more about Sparrow’s backstory.

It is worth noting that the future of Pirates of the Caribbean remains open after Depp won the defamation lawsuit he filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The actor had been fired from the franchise over allegations of physical and verbal abuse made by Heard since 2017, when the couple announced their separation and sparked the controversy that would result in this year’s trial.

Prior to the verdict, Disney was working on two hypothetical projects: a direct sequel starring the fifth film’s young actors Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites; and a spin-off/reboot starring Margot Robbie and written by Christina Hodson. Now, with the decision in Depp’s favor, rumors resurface that he may reprise the role of Sparrow. So far the studio has not hit the hammer.