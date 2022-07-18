Plane turns upside down in Somali landing accident | World

Admin 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A plane was turned upside down during an accident at the airport in the city of Mogadishu, Somalia, on Monday (18). All the people on board were rescued alive, according to state media. See more photos below.

The accident happened during the landing of a domestic flight, which was coming from the city of Baidoa, at Aden Abdulle International Airport. The aircraft belongs to the airline Jubba Airways.

  • Share on WhatsApp
  • Share on Telegram

According to state media, 30 people were on board and all of them were removed from the plane before it was consumed by fire.

Plane turns upside down after crash in Somalia – Photo: SONNA

Plane turns upside down after crash in Somalia – Photo: SONNA

  • ‘July 17th Memorial’: Relatives of the victims of the accident with the TAM plane remember 15 years of the tragedy

Plane turns upside down after crash in Somalia – Photo: SONNA

  • Firefighting plane crashes in Portugal

Firefighters control fire in plane that capsized during landing in Somalia – Photo: Reproduction via Reuters

Smoke from a landing accident in Somalia is seen in the distance – Photo: Abdirahman Mohamed Arab via Reuters

  • VIDEO: Ukrainian freighter plane crashes into Greek city

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mega Millions accumulates and the prize will be R$ 2.8 billion this Tuesday (19)

With the prize accumulated for four months, the US Mega Millions jackpot will have a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved