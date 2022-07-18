Police find body of person responsible for cameras at club where PT died

Security guard Claudinei Coco Esquarcini, one of the directors of the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física de Itaipu (Aresf), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), where PT Marcelo Arruda was murdered on June 9, was found dead this Sunday (17/17). 7), in Medianeira (PR). The information of Claudinei’s death was confirmed to the metropolises for the defense of Arruda’s family and the Civil Police of Paraná (PCPR). The police authority confirms it to be a suicide.

Claudinei would be “responsible for providing passwords” for the security cameras at Aresf. Federal criminal police officer Jorge José Guaranho, accused of being the author of the murder of Marcelo Arruda, saw images of the victim’s birthday, before going to the scene and killing the municipal guard and PT treasurer. Guaranho was at a barbecue at another club when he watched Arruda’s party scenes.

In a statement to which the metropolises had access, another Itaipu guard, identified as José Augusto Fabri, said that permission to see the cameras was not a common procedure and cited Claudinei as responsible for allowing access to the surveillance camera footage of the club where Arruda was killed.

Arruda’s defense clarified that the guard could have passed on images of the celebration – with the theme of the Workers’ Party – to the federal criminal police, who would later commit the murder.

Claudinei knew police officer Guaranho, former director of Aresf and accused of being the author of the murder of Marcelo Arruda. Guaranho was indicted for doubly qualified murder.

