Police open investigation to investigate case of racism in São Paulo x Fluminense | football

The episode was reported by a Fluminense fan on social media. In the images, a supporter of São Paulo seems to imitate a monkey to offend the opponent.

Fluminense fan denounces racism in the game against São Paulo

The images also show military police officers close to the aggressor at the time of the gesture, but they limit themselves to pushing the man away.

According to delegate Cesar Saad, from the Delegation for Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes, the police intelligence unit has already started work to identify the aggressor based on facial identification.

The police are also seeking contact with the Fluminense fan victim of racial slur so that he can testify.

São Paulo awaits the progress of the investigations and promised to prohibit the entry of Morumbi fans who are identified:

– We will make available what we have of image, we are available. São Paulo wants the investigation as soon as possible and will punish with the ban so that these guys don’t enter the stadium anymore – told the ge the tricolor president, Julio Casares.

After the images went viral, both São Paulo and Fluminense demonstrated and condemned the act of the São Paulo fan.

– São Paulo Futebol Clube regrets the manifestations of racism against a Fluminense fan that took place in this afternoon’s match at Morumbi Stadium and vehemently repudiates them. Tricolor reaffirms that it is against all types of discrimination, repudiates any form of racial offense and makes itself available to the authorities to investigate the facts and help identify the aggressor. São Paulo Futebol Clube belongs to everyone, and in Morumbi there is no room for racism. Racists are not welcome – wrote the São Paulo team.

– Fluminense Football Club became aware, through the manifestation of one of its fans on social media, of a serious complaint of racial offenses suffered in the stands of Morumbi in today’s match between São Paulo x Fluminense. The club declares that it is at the disposal of its fans and strongly repudiates any discriminatory act, asking the authorities to speed up the investigation of the case. Prejudice needs to be eradicated from all environments of society, including football – posted Fluminense.

