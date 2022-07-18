Porsche and cell phones are auctioned by the IRS; see how to participate

The Internal Revenue Service today opened consultations for the next auction round of items seized by the agency. Among them are cars, like a Porsche 911 careerwith a minimum bid of R$ 120 thousand, cell phones, electronic parts, among others.

There are 206 lots ranging from sets of clothing for R$500, passing through cars like the Porsche and reaching blocks of thousands of electronic parts for smartphones — one of the lots is offered for a minimum of R$1.2 million.

There are also sets of individual cell phones for around R$700, pieces of clothing, sets of electric scooters, agricultural chemicals and truck trunks, among others.

The consultation of the items and the beginning of the receipt of proposals started at 8:00 am (Brasilia time) today and will continue until 18:00 pm on the 26th of July, Tuesday of next week. the opening of session public will be at 9 am on Wednesday, July 27th.

It is possible to visit the items in person by appointment. The complete list of items is available on the Federal Revenue website, as well as the notice with guidelines for visits and rules for participating in the auction — there are items that are restricted to individuals, such as sets of car dismantling parts.

Individuals and companies with CPF or CNPJ registered in the digital certificate issued via the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) can participate (service option “Electronic Auction System” at www.receita.fazenda.gov.br).