PS5: players move to press conference against Sony over console problems

A group of PS5 users has started a class action in the United States. Gamers are taking Sony to court over console defects. Gamers accuse Sony of intentionally hiding defects in the PS5. According to one of the complainants, Sony has deliberately hidden a bug that causes the console to suddenly crash during gameplay, resulting in the loss of save files.

Sony’s PS5 has shown good results in sales around the world, but it seems that not all users are satisfied with the console. Proof of this is a recent class action brought in the United States for alleged problems with the device. According to Christina Trejo, an Illinois resident, Sony is aware of the problems that cause sudden console crashes through claims made in “warranty claims and online consumer complaints”, but even so, the company continues to sell millions of consoles with the same problem. The plaintiffs ask for compensation for moral damages and for a punishment for the company’s lack of attitude.

The issue appears not to have affected a high volume of PS5 users, however, this is not the only class action filed against Sony since the console’s launch. Last year, a lawsuit was filed against DualSense “drift” issues, an issue faced by a high number of users. For now, we’ll have to wait for the new process to complete to find out if Sony is in fact hiding the bug that causes numerous PS5 crashes. The company has not publicly commented on the case, but the company will certainly have to go to trial to resolve the matter. Will Sony emerge unscathed from this new lawsuit?

