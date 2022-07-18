Rain of fish leaves Indians stunned after storms; understand

Residents of Telangana, India, were spooked by a series of unusual monsoon rains, which caused fish and other small animals to literally fall from the sky.

The phenomenon occurred between Friday (15) and Saturday (16), when the population noticed that the streets and roads were covered with fish after the storms, reported the British newspaper Metro.

The fish are estimated to have been washed miles away from the sea by the monsoon, which left many roads flooded and cities inundated. The explanation lies in the waterspouts caused by the rainy weather in recent days.

They are strong enough to lift small fish, crustaceans and frogs.

The episode was recorded on video by witnesses and shared on social media. On Twitter, one man wrote: “Amidst the heavy rains in Telangana, the people of Jagtial city witnessed something unique. They woke up surprised to find a ‘rain’ of fish.”

He explained: “Fish rain is a rare weather phenomenon called ‘animal rain’, which happens when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are dragged down waterspouts.”

In the images, several villagers are seen wandering through the floods to catch fish and collect them in piles.

Locations with shallower water also had an unusual volume of fish:

India is currently in the midst of its most severe monsoon season in years, which has claimed the lives of more than 130 people, CNN reported.

Telangana authorities declared a red alert for twelve districts over the next five days as severe flooding affected millions of people. National roads were flooded, causing problems for emergency services trying to reach devastated towns and cities.

A few days earlier, residents a couple and their son were killed after their vehicle was hit by a sudden landslide while on their way home.

Millions of Telangana residents have been displaced to less affected areas. The situation has been described by experts as India’s worst monsoon season since 2005, which resulted in more than 700 deaths and mass displacements.

The monsoon season in India typically lasts from June to September and usually begins to subside in early October.