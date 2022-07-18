Rappi’s ‘Mafia’? How eDelivery company influences other startups

Former employees of Colombian delivery service Rappi are creating a circle of influence of their own by rehiring and founding their own startups across Latin America — in a move that experts are calling the “Rappi mafia.”

The term “mafia” (or “virus”, as it became popular in Brazil) is used to designate a group of companies whose creation is related to the output and experience in the same company. However, the expansion of the company indicates a strong tendency to control the local entrepreneurial market.

The expression was first used by Fortune magazine in 2008, when approximately 300 former PayPal employees founded their own businesses after leaving the online payments institution.

Founded in 2015, Rappi was indirectly responsible for the creation of 100 companies, numbers that surpass other unicorns (companies valued at US$ 1 billion) in Latin America, such as Nubank and Gympass, and even other giants in the technology sector, such as SpaceX. and Netflix.

‘Club leader’

While in the Brazilian market, where more than one unicorn operates, Rappi competes on equal terms, in Colombia — a country where people say “order a Rappi” instead of “make a delivery” — the company becomes a kind of “leading of the clubhouse” of the tech scene.

“Competing against someone who already completely dominates the network is very complex”, comments Erick Behar-Villegas, professor of economics specializing in Latin America at the University of Berlin. To the Rest of World portal, he comments that companies that go against her do not have access to funds, talent or mentorship.

From outside the Rappi mafia, Andrés GutierrezO co-founder gives Tpaya payments company, says he fears how this group could affect the technology landscape if investments in Latin America decline.

“If we’re going to compete against the Rappi mafia, they probably have the upper hand.”

One of the ways that employees keep circulating in the umbrella of companies founded after Rappi is through WhatsApp groups. When there are mass layoffs, the newly laid off are offered to other members of the “mafia”, keeping the skilled workforce in place.

When opening startups, many of the founders and former employees receive initial investments from the delivery service. Enrique Villamarín, founder of Tul, a logistics company, and brother of Felipe Villamarín, co-founder of Rappi, tells Rest of World that he invested US$50,000 to 100,000 in companies that originated from Rappi.

“We call it the founders’ round,” says Daniel Bilbao, co-founder and CEO of Truora, a fraud prevention startup. He claims that, by investing in companies that have the same origin, they create a chain of trust. The group’s investors buy shares at cheaper prices and, in return, receive higher values ​​when the company makes a profit.