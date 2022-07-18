Rayssa Leal wins stage of the World Skate Street League in the last maneuver; Pâmela Rosa is bronze – Sports

With a victory won in the last maneuver, Rayssa Leal took the highest place on the podium in the first stage of the Skate Street World League (SLS), held in Jacksonville, United States. The tournament had yet another Brazilian with a medal. Pamela Rosa finished third while Yumeka Oda finished second.

In the dispute, Rayssa got the first place with 23.2 points against 23 of the Japanese skater. Pamela, on the other hand, closed her participation with 17.5. The list of eight finalists also included one more Brazilian. Gabriela Mazetto was in seventh place with a score of 12.5.

Concentration and irreverence marked the last act of the Fairy in her last maneuver. She needed a 7.5 rating to unseat Yumeka Oda from the top spot. Before going into action, she said a little prayer, went to the track and, after the success of the exhibition, celebrated with the crowd, bowing to the audience.

“I want to dedicate this victory to my parents, my brothers, my family. I miss them a lot”, said the Brazilian still on the track shortly after the victory. The finalists who qualified for the decision were, in addition to the three who made it to the podium, the Brazilian Gabriela Mazetto, the Japanese Momiji Nishiya, Aori Nishimura, the American Poe Pinson and the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot.

The four best ones went to dispute the title and what was seen was a dispute between Brazil and Japan. With high-level skateboarding, the competition was fierce. Yumeka Oda scored a 9.4 (highest score in women’s history), with a Flip feeble and took first place. In the last maneuver, however, needing a 7.5 to win the first stage, Rayssa took the pressure off her shoulders and overcame her Japanese rival with a 7.6. The next stage of the SLS will take place on August 13 and 14 in Seattle, United States.