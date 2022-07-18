Rolls-Royce enters the final phase of construction of the largest aeronautical engine in the world

Photo: RR





farnborough – Rolls-Royce has entered the final construction phase of the world’s largest aircraft engine technology demonstrator, the UltraFan®, which aims to provide a suite of technologies to support sustainable air travel for decades to come.

The demonstration engine, with a diameter of 3.55 meters, is being completed at the company’s Derby facility in the UK ahead of its first test run on 100% sustainable jet fuel later this year. According to the manufacturer, the engine offers a 25% fuel efficiency improvement compared to the first generation Trent series engine.

UltraFan supports a variety of sustainability solutions. In the short term, there are options to transfer technologies from the UltraFan development program to current Trent engines to deliver even greater fuel efficiency and emission reductions.

In the long term, the UltraFan’s scalable technology, with power ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 lb of thrust, offers the potential to power new fuselage aircraft. narrow and widebody planned for the 2030s.





Chris Cholerton, President of Rolls-Royce’s Civil Aerospace division, said: “Our UltraFan engine technology demonstrator is coming at a time when the world is looking for transformative technology to deliver sustainability. We are now in the final stages of construction and will be conducting the first test with 100% sustainable jet fuel later this year. The suite of technologies we are testing on the demonstrator will create opportunities to make improvements to our current fleet and provide new capabilities for future propulsion systems..

This program is a significant investment in the future and I am delighted that the UK Institute of Aerospace Technology and Innovate UK, Germany’s LuFo and EU’s Clean Sky programs have recognized the benefits of UltraFan and provided their support.“.

The UltraFan will be tested at Rolls-Royce’s new £90 million Testbed 80 facility, which has invested £90 million on site, and more than 10,000 parameters are measured, detecting the smallest of vibrations at a rate of up to 200,000 samples per second.

