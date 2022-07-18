Russia advances in Donetsk and recruits young people to fight in Ukraine

At russian forces sought this Friday to advance in the eastern region of donetsktowards the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, while in Russia look for recruit “volunteers” to send new battalions to Ukraine and avoid a general mobilization.

Ground attacks focused on the strategic city of Siversk, about 44 kilometers east of Sloviansk and about 58 kilometers northeast of Kramatorsk, the two main Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk region.

Vitali Kisiliov, spokesman for the Interior Ministry of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Lugansk (RPL), assured the official Russian agency Tass that combat units are “practically expelling the Ukrainian military who still remain from Siversk”.

According to the same source, Ukrainian troops are withdrawing to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

“I am confident that our artillery will finish off all these fugitives,” added Kisilov.

In turn, the Ukrainian military spokesman from that region, Andrei Marochko, said on his account on the social network Telegram that the command had taken the decision on the gradual withdrawal of its units from Siversk in small groups.

Ukrainian authorities also denounced this Friday a missile attack against Mykolaiv, capital of the southern region of the same name.

“Today, the Russian terrorist attacked the two largest universities in Mykolaiv. With at least ten missiles. They are now attacking our education,” stressed the region’s governor, Vitali Kim, via Twitter, where he posted a video with images of the impact. of the ‘rockets’ in the city, an attack that according to the municipality caused four injuries.

On the other hand, the Security Service of Ukraine reported today, through Telegram, that members of its special operations center, together with members of the Armed Forces, shot down an SU-25 and damaged another in the southern region of Zaporizhia, with portable systems. of air defense.

Despite advances by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, the Kiev government believes that with the West’s help, the war could end before the end of the year.

“Even from a military point of view, it is an absolutely realistic plan to liberate our territories and return at least to the situation that existed on February 23, 2022,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. .

According to Reznikov, anyway, to launch a counteroffensive, Ukraine needs planes, tanks and more artillery.

“In recent weeks, we have destroyed more than 30 enemy logistical facilities. That is why now the offensive potential of the Russian occupation troops has decreased considerably”, also noted this Friday the Ukrainian Defense Spokesperson, Oleksandr Motuzianik.

The spokesperson particularly highlighted the “magnificent work” being carried out by the US M142 HIMARS missile launch vehicles.

In Russia, the so-called “special military operation” launched by the Kremlin in Ukraine is drawing increasing criticism from radical Russian nationalist sectors.

Igor Guirkin, the retired Russian officer who led, under the alias “Strelkov”, the pro-Russian armed attack on the Donbass in 2014, declared that without mobilization there will be no way to win the war, because “a million men are needed on the ground. ”.

Despite criticism, the Kremlin insists that “everything is going according to plan” and that it continues to refrain from ordering partial mobilization because of the unpopular nature of the movement and because such action would mean admitting that the “special operation” is a war.

Thus, the Russian authorities launched a campaign to recruit volunteers in the various regions of the country.

The monthly salaries offered are between 200,000 and 400,000 rubles (between 3,500 and 7,000 euros), exorbitant amounts for the majority of the population.

In addition to the state offer, there are also proposals from the private military company Wagner, whose ownership is attributed to St Petersburg businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“There’s good news: the orchestra needs musicians in Ukraine”, “Join us to free the whole of Donbass”, can be read on Wagner’s website.