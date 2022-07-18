Russia arrests journalist who organized protest against Ukraine invasion

Russian police on Sunday arrested journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March interrupted a live television broadcast to denounce the invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after, on Monday, the 18th, she was released.

Her arrest on Sunday came a few days after Ovsyannikova, 44, demonstrated alone near the Kremlin holding a placard criticizing Russia’s intervention in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin.

“Marina has been detained,” her entourage said in a message posted on the journalist’s Telegram account. “There is no information on where she is.”

The message included three photos of her being led by two police officers to a white van, after apparently being stopped while riding her bicycle. Shortly afterward, Ovsyannikova posted images of herself and two dogs on her Facebook page.

“Went walking the dogs, just walked out of the gate, people in uniform approached me,” she wrote. “Now I’m sitting in Krasnoselsky’s ministry of internal affairs,” she added, referring to a police station in a Moscow district.

Three hours later, Ovsyannikova said she had been released. “I am home. It’s okay,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “But now I know it’s always better to bring a suitcase and passport if you’re going out.”

His lawyer, Dmitri Zakhvatov, previously confirmed his arrest to the Ria-Novosti news agency, saying: “I suppose this is linked in one way or another to your act of protest.”

In March, Ovsyannikova, the editor of Channel One television, stormed the set of her flagship nightly news program Vremya (Time) holding a poster that read “No War” in English.

On Friday the 15th, Ovsyannikova posted photos of herself on Telegram, carrying a protest poster near the Kremlin, where she denounced the killing of children in Ukraine and called Putin a “murderer”.

Such statements expose her to criminal prosecution for publishing “false information” about the war and “tarnishing the image” of the army – crimes that can carry heavy prison sentences.

She was released by the police with a fine.

Some critics said the benevolence came about because she spent years working for the channel, Pervy Kanal, which they said was effectively a spokesperson for the Kremlin.

In the months following the March protest, Ovsyannikova spent time abroad, including a brief stint working for the German newspaper Die Welt. In early July, she announced that she was returning to Russia to resolve a custody dispute over her children.