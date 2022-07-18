Russia intensifies offensive against Ukraine

One attack The Russian on Friday left a two and a half meter crater in the central square in Kramatorsk, a city and administrative center of the Donbas in the east of Ukraine.

Across the country, Ukrainian authorities reported new missile attacks and bombings on Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russian military forces announced they were stepping up their offensive against the neighboring country.

KharkivUkraine’s second-largest city, has seen especially severe bombing in recent days.

At least three civilians were killed and three more wounded on Saturday in a night Russian rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of chuhuhuivin northern Ukraine, which is close to Kharkiv.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, announced that Russian forces had also attacked a provisional basis of Ukrainian troops in Mykolaiv, in the south of the country, causing more than 200 deaths.

According to Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov, “nationalists and mercenaries” were eliminated.

In addition, 13 pieces of military equipment used by the Ukrainian armed forces were also destroyed, he added.

The new Russian attacks hit areas in the north, east and south of Ukraine.