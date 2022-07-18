Ryan Gosling says Ken will be broke and homeless in Barbie

Life won’t be all sunshine and pink costumes for Ken in Barbie. According to the star Ryan Goslingwhich will give life to the doll of the Mattel in the film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbiethe character will not have “money, job, car or house” on the adventure.

The actor, who promotes his new film hidden agentgives Netflixstated that the character’s life is even tougher than that of his character in the spy feature: the ex-criminal turned secret agent Sierra 6. “That Ken’s life is even harder than the Hidden Agent life, I think”, he joked. “Ken has no money, no job, no car, no house. He’s been going through some things.”.

In addition to playing with the secrecy surrounding the production, Gosling said the film will take unpredictable directions in its plot. It is speculated that she will see Barbie and Ken out of their universe and lost in the real world, eventually finding alternate versions of themselves, in a play on the corporatism of the toy market.

In addition to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling like Barbie and Ken, the film will have an all-star cast that includes Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae and Emma Mackey.

With direction and script by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has a premiere scheduled for July 21, 2023.

