San Diego Comic Con | List and details of Marvel Studios announcements leak online; Check out!

An alleged leak via reddit, revealed all the announcements that will be made at the San Diego Comic Con event. According to the news and casts post of Fantastic Four, captain america 4, thunderbolts and Shang-Chi 2 will only be announced at D23, a Disney event that takes place in September. Check out the contents that will be presented at SDCC:

deadpool 3

According to information, Ryan Reynolds will take the stage to talk about Deadpool 3 and reveal the true title of the film.

black panther 2

Black Panther: Forever Wakanda will feature the cast and the first official teaser for the film will be revealed.

blade

Anthony Starr (The Boys) will be confirmed to play Dracula in Blade’s solo film.

Marvel/Disclosure

Captain Marvel 2 and Inhumans

Yes, you read it right. Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris will take the stage to reveal the first teaser for Captain Marvel 2. Additionally, Anson Mount will be confirmed in the MCU as Black Lightning in the film.

Hulk Against the World

The classic arc of the Hulk in the comics will win a special divided into four parts on Disney +, in animation format.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be showing some footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors will only send a video characterized as Kang.

Marvel/Disclosure

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will attend the event, which alongside director James Gunn. In the end they will show the first official images of the film.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion will have content revealed, probably the first teaser.

magnum

Magnum, the series produced by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) will announce part of its cast. Actor Henry Golding will be the protagonist and we will have the return of the character Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) in its cast.

demolisher

Charlie Cox will attend the event to announce the official series title of his character in the MCU, Daredevil: The Man Without FearEiza González will also be announced as Elektra’s interpreter.

X-Men

The last announcement of the night will be related to the X-Men, two names of the new cast will be announced: Giancarlo Esposito as Professor Xavier and Glen Powell as Cyclops. In addition, a film of the group will have a date revealed.

Treat all information presented here as a rumor. San Diego Comic-Con International takes place on July 21 and 24.

