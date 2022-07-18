Santos is bold, seeks to hire Sampaoli and receives a final answer from the Argentine; Guto Ferreira is ruled out

After the defeat against Avaí, the Board of Directors ‘fastened the pace’ to announce a new commander for Peixe earlier this week

The defeat against Avaí, last Saturday (17), accelerated the process of consulting new coaches at Santos. However, the negative repercussion in relation to the possibility of conversations with Guto Ferreira, removes negotiations with the technician. Elano, considered at the beginning of the talks, is also ruled out.

However, the discards are not final. That’s because the search for a new name can get difficult, which will lead to a new thought. The idea is to close the hiring of the new commander at the beginning of this week, to start a rehabilitation of the team at the end of the first round of the Brasileirão and avoid entering the relegation zone.

The demand made Santos consult coach Jorge Sampaoli in recent days. Free on the market after leaving France’s Olympique de Marseille, the Argentine coach, who was already under the command of Peixe in 2019, became one of the options to replace Fabián Bustos, since he already knows how the Club works.

Despite the contact with Sampaoli, the Santos board heard that the coach has no interest in taking over a club at this time. It is worth remembering that, for the time being, these are just initial contacts and Alvinegro has only been conversations to find out the commander’s availability and to analyze the possibility of intensifying negotiations.