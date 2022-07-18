São Paulo loses goalkeeper, top scorer and former law to face Inter

The 2 x 2 draw between São Paulo and Fluminense ended up missing the São Paulo club to face Inter. Jandrei, Calleri and Patrick ended up confirming that they will not travel to Porto Alegre and will make Rogério Ceni have to be creative to climb the team. The result of the confrontation turned out to be good for Inter, which is now awaiting the departure of Atlético-MG to remain in third place.

Trending: Thaigor Janke: Contrary to what Galhardo said, Inter did not want the striker back

In a very tight duel, Ceni and Diniz’s teams were competitive from start to finish. The first to open the scoring was the Rio de Janeiro club, whose goal was André. Five minutes later, São Paulo drew with Luciano and went in search of the second.

Trending: Inter are very close to being forced to buy Wanderson

The comeback came through Patrick, who took advantage of a cross coming from the right and swelled Fábio’s nets. The victory was taking Ceni’s team to fifth place and putting the club in the fight for leadership.

However, Fluminense came back willing not to lose in the second stage and again ended up leveling the score. This time, Manoel took advantage of the corner kick and with a strong header secured the tie.

Trending: Gabriel Mercado wants to renew with Internacional for 2023

São Paulo’s next match will be on Wednesday, in Beira-Rio, against Inter. The ball rolls, starting at 8:30 pm and Premiere will be broadcast throughout Brazil.

Check out the goal scored by Patrick at Morumbi: