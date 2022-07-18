Simple trick helps to save internet on your cell phone; know | Productivity

Reducing internet consumption on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones is a procedure that can be done in a few steps. Both Google’s and Apple’s operating systems have native features that, when activated through settings, ensure reduced usage and even greater savings in mobile data. So, check out the tutorial below on how to find out which apps consume the most internet on your smartphone and how to enable tools that can avoid unnecessary data expenditure.

How to save data on Android

Step 1. On Android, you can restrict the data usage of a specific app. That way, you can check which app spends more Internet and stop consumption. To do this, go to your phone’s settings and tap on “Network and Internet”. Then press “Mobile Network” to continue;

Step 2. On the next page, tap on “App Data Usage”. You will be able to see a graph with data consumption and, below, which apps spend the most internet. Then press on one of the apps and deactivate the switch next to “Background data” to block internet consumption when the app is not open.

How to enable data saving mode on Android

Step 1. It is also possible to enable data saving mode on Android to save internet on mobile. To activate the feature, just access the smartphone’s settings and click on “Network and Internet”. Then tap on “Advanced” and select the “Data Saving” option;

Step 2. On the next page, enable the switch next to “Use the Data Saver feature” to enable the function.

How to set a data limit on Android

Step 1. Android still allows you to set a limit on the amount of data that can be consumed during a certain period. When enabling the function, the cell phone issues a notification to warn when the limit is close to being reached. To activate the feature, access the cell phone settings, tap on “Network and Internet” and then on “Mobile network”, as in the previous steps;

Step 2. To continue, click on “Warning and Data Limit” and enable the switches next to “Set Data Warning” and “Set Data Limit”. In the pop-up that will appear on the screen, press “Ok” to confirm the procedure. In this way, when the stipulated limit is reached, the smartphone will automatically turn off mobile data.

How to Save Data on iPhone (iOS)

Step 1. On iPhone (iOS), you can check which apps consume more data in “Settings”, in the “Mobile” tab. So just swipe down until you find “Cellular Data”. There, you can check the installed applications and check the classification of mobile data consumption for each one, from highest to lowest;

Step 2. To stop using data for a specific app, tap on the switch next to the app to disable it. From then on, the app will only work when a Wi-Fi connection is established. That is, if you have mobile data activated, the app will not work, which will save the internet.

How to Limit Cellular Data on iPhone (iOS)

Step 1. Also, it is still possible to limit cellular data on iPhone (iOS) to reduce Internet consumption. The option pauses automatic updates and background activities when the phone is not connected to Wi-Fi. To enable the function, access the settings and tap on “Cellular”. Then press “Cellular Data Options” to continue;

Step 2. On the next screen, tap on the “Data Modes” option and on the next page, select “Data Saving Mode”.

With information from HowToGeek (1/two) and CarlcareService

