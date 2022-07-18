Smart TVs from Japanese Aiwa return to Brazil being manufactured by Mondial

The Japanese brand Aiwa is back in Brazil with a new series of Smart TVs. The novelty was announced by Mondial during the Eletrolar Show 2022, held in São Paulo. The new devices come to occupy the space left by Sony in Brazil. The first 40,000 units of Aiwa’s Smart TVs were produced in the old Sony factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, in the Amazon. THE plant was purchased by the MK Group, of which Mondial is partjust under two years ago.

According to brand representatives, the new TVs have 32, 43, 50 and 55 inch options, cater to the premium audience and arrive to compete for market space with South Korean brands Samsung and LG. The line stands out for having a look with ultra-thin edges and different size and resolution options. The 32-inch products have HD resolution and 43-inch Full HD, both of which support HDR10.

The first TVs use a Linux-based operating system, which offers access to the main streaming services, but models manufactured after August 2022 are expected to come equipped with the Google TV or Android TV interfaces. Finally, the 50 and 55-inch smart TVs have 4K Ultra HD resolution, Android TV system and Google Assistant control. The brand also promises cinematic images and sound with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies.

















economy and market

14 Jul

















Samsung

13 Jul



price and availability





Also according to information from Mondial, the first Aiwa smart TVs produced in Brazil will reach the national market between July and August. Suggested prices start from R$ 1,800 and go up to R$ 4,000. The forecast of the executives is to launch nine models of Aiwa smart TVs until the end of this year, inclusive, with the sizes of 65 and 75 inches and the Google TV system arriving here between November and December of this year. So, did you like the news presented by world? Tell us in the comments below!

See also