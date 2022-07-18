Sony works on AI to help players improve

A new patent filed by Sony suggests the creation of a custom artificial intelligence to help players improve and progress in games. The initiative aims to collaborate with the community in solving problems at certain times of games, minimizing the impacts of repetitive trials and errors.

Planned since 2019, the patent aims to anticipate the arrival of accessibility features and make life easier for users who go through challenging experiences. For this, the technology would be able to understand the player’s gameplay style and behavior to understand how to train him, regardless of the category or title proposal.

This functionality would play out similarly to Titanfall 2’s ghost runner and would present perspectives on decisions made in the face of a custom selection of actions. The model could also suggest routes through confusing areas or offer general tips on combat, exploration, concepts, and other points relevant to advancement.

Currently, high levels of difficulty and the stimulus to overcome are features integrated into various styles of games. However, these aspects often alienate the global community due to inaccessible barriers and learning based on gameplay time and insistence.

So Sony’s new bespoke technology could expand the reach of more challenging titles, but without negatively impacting the experience for people already into metroidvania, soulslike, roguelike and other genres.

Sony announces loyalty program for gamers

Sony has announced a completely free loyalty program for PS4 and PS5 players. Titled PlayStation Stars, the service will reward the community for completing “various campaigns and activities”, guaranteeing digital collectibles, PS Store bonuses and more. Click here and discover the new service.

