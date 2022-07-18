SpaceX launches new Starlink satellites and breaks record

We are barely halfway through the year and SpaceX has broken its annual launch record: during the morning of this Sunday (17) the company launched a Falcon 9 rocket, taking more than 50 updated Starlink satellites into space. Called “Starlink 4-22,” the mission took SpaceX to a total of 137 successful launches in a row with Falcon 9 rockets, also being the 31st successful launch of 2022.

After launch, the rocket headed northeast to take the satellites into orbit at 232 by 338 km altitude. They were released from Falcon 9’s upper stage about 15 minutes after the launch vehicle left the platform. Approximately eight minutes after leaving the ground, the Falcon 9’s thruster returned and landed on the robotic vessel. Just Read the Instructions.

This mission used the B1051 thruster, one of the oldest in the SpaceX fleet. He first flew the Crew Dragon capsule unmanned test flight in 2019 and since then has launched 13 varied missions such as radio broadcast satellites and of course other Starlinks. Now, SpaceX already has 2,858 units of the Starlink megaconstellation in orbit; this total includes prototypes and devices that no longer operate.

With 31 launches carried out so far, SpaceX matches the number of missions in 2021 in just half the time. If it can keep the momentum going for another five months, Elon Musk’s company could end 2022 with more than 50 releases in a single year!

It looks like we can expect new brands in the not-too-distant future: apparently, SpaceX intends to break the reuse record for one of its three Falcon rocket launch pads, with yet another launch for Starlink on July 21, just 11 days after the preview release. Currently, that record is 23 days.

If that happens, the company could perhaps carry out more than 60 launches this year — in which case SpaceX could break the record of 61 launches annually with a single rocket family.

Below, you can check out the full broadcast of the mission:

Source: Via: Teslarati