Stronghold gains confidence with victory and reduces distance in the fight against Z-4; see Serie A scenario – Alexandre Mota

O Strength won and left the lantern of Serie A. Against Atlético-GO, this Sunday (17), was far from the best performance, but achieved a fundamental result in the fight against relegation. The victory is worth three points, a position in the table, the end of a taboo and the confidence in the search for a reaction in the Brasileirão.

The score was 1×0, with a goal by Moisés in the 2nd half. In the history of the confrontation, it was the first time that Leão beat the opponent in the national elite, in clashes started from 2020: there were two defeats and two draws.

History of Fortaleza vs Atlético-GO in Serie A

Atlético-GO 0x1 Fortaleza | 2022 Serie A

Fortaleza 0x3 Atletico-GO | 2021 Serie A

Atlético-GO 0x0 Fortaleza | 2021 Serie A

Atlético-GO 2×0 Fortaleza | 2020 Serie A

Fortaleza 0x0 Atletico-GO | 2020 Serie A

In the first duel after the sale of Pikachu, the scheme alternated between 3-5-2, 4-5-1 and 5-4-1. The formations managed to sustain the result in the 2nd game in a row without being leaked – the first was against palm trees.

The point in question is positive for Fernando Miguel. the goalkeeper returned to ownership and, again, it was the great tricolor name. Adjustments must exist, the team had low offensive production and lack of intensity for most of the game, but grew in the end, improved with the changes and had an essential victory to stay alive.

Z-4 Scenario

Fortaleza rose to 19th position in the Serie A table Photograph:

reproduction / MrGoool

In the leaderboard, Fortaleza rose to 19th place, with 14, surpassing Juventude. Today, the distance to the exit of the Z-4 ​​is five pointsmargin up to Coritiba (16th), with 19.

The round served to hold the Lion’s competitors, such as Youth, Goiás and America-MG. On Monday (18), the cuiabá faces Palmeiras, away, and a negative result can keep them close to the Z-4.

The “magic number” against relegation is 45. Fortaleza still needs 31 points. In all, there are 63 points in dispute. The performance required by the team from Vojvoda to obtain that metric is 49.2% in the remaining score of the Brasileirão.

Until the end of the shift, two matches remain. The reaction requires scoring and, depending on the combination of results, Fortaleza can go up another notch in the 18th round. The challenge is Bragantino, Wednesday (20), in São Paulo, at 7pm. Massa Bruta is in 8th place, with 24 points.

Upcoming games of teams that are close to the Z-4

palm trees x cuiabá | 17th round

| 17th round Bragantino x Strength | 18th round

| 18th round Atletico-PR x Atlético-GO | 18th round

| 18th round flamingo x Youth | 18th round

| 18th round Corinthians x coritiba | 18th round

| 18th round cuiabá vs Atletico MG | 18th round

vs Atletico MG | 18th round America-MG x Palm trees | 18th round

Argentine coach Vojvoda tries to recover Fortaleza’s performance in 2022 Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha / SVM

Arrival of reinforcements

The Fortress had three athletes in the medical department before facing Atlético-GO: tinga (ligament injury in left foot), Zé Welison (strain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh) and Samuel (left ankle sprain). During the game, Hercules asked to be replaced by a muscle bruise.

The lack of pieces is a problem, but it starts to be remedied against Bragantino. With the opening of the window on Monday (18), the board will be able to register the new reinforcements: defender Britez, midfielders Lucas Sasha and Fabrício Baiano, midfielder Otero and striker Thiago Galhardo. If regularized, they can act.

Thiago Galhardo is one of Fortaleza’s bets to improve performance in Serie A Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula / SVM

Recruitment is key to the cast balance, which has been lacking and has yet to find the best game mode after Pikachu’s departure. Vojvoda has options and a team with the highest morale after four points out of six. All to try to leave the Z-4.