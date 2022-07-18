Synopsis, trailer and review of the Afternoon Session

On display from 3:30 pm on Globo’s Afternoon Session, Miss Congeniality 2 brings Sandra Bullock back to the role of Gracie Hart.

This Monday (18), Globo shows a classic with Sandra Bullock, in the Afternoon Session. We’re talking about Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful. The 2005 action and comedy film airs from 3:30 pm on the network.

Directed by John Pasquin, it is a sequel to the 2000 film Miss Congeniality. Released by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film grossed $101 million worldwide, although it received negative reviews. Budget-wise, the film cost $60 million.

Miss Congeniality 2 Cast – Armed and Powerful

Among the stars of the cast, it is possible to mention Sandra Bullock as Gracie Hart; Regina King is Samantha “Sam” Fuller; Enrique Murciano is Jeff Foreman; William Shatner is Stan Fields; and Ernie Hudson is McDonald’s. Meanwhile, Heather Burns plays Cheryl Frazier (Miss United States); Diedrich Bader is Joel; and Treat Williams is Collins.

Miss Congeniality 2 Synopsis – Armed and Powerful

Gracie Hart now works for the FBI and is dealing with fame, which doesn’t impress her new partner, Sam Fuller. But the duo must put aside their differences when one of Gracie’s friends, Cheryl Frazier, goes missing.

Where to watch?

Haven’t seen the first movie in the franchise? Or can’t you watch the movie Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful, at the time of the Afternoon Session? Don’t worry. That being said as you can watch both movies on HBO Max.

In addition, it is possible to rent both titles on platforms such as YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

critique

The film achieved a score of 34/100 on Metacritic, from 33 reviews. Miss Congeniality 2 received a 15% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 147 reviews. The critical consensus cites that: “Sandra Bullock is still as attractive as ever; Too bad the film is not contest material”.

