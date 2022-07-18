“That’s what I hope”; Paulinho exposes desire to leave Bayer Leverkusen and return to Vasco becomes agenda

The striker, created from the base of Gigante da Colina, does not want to remain at the German club, but has not yet defined the next step in his career

The backstage of the world football ball market is hectic this June. With the transfer window open and the eve of a new season in Europe, clubs are moving to qualify their squads. Revealed in Vascothe attacker Paulinho is with indefinite future and has already communicated his wish to the Bayer Leverkusenfrom Germany.

“For me, my future is already decided. The club already knows that I don’t want to stay for the next season. They are well informed, and we are finalizing the bureaucratic part regarding the contract in order to leave“, revealed the 22-year-old player, who still has a contract until June 30, 2023 in German football.

“At first, no (it’s not at Bayer). It’s not what I want. I hope that wherever I go I can have a good season for sure, play more and be able to fulfill my goals“, he added, in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”. Faced with the desire to leave the club, a possible return to Vasco came on the agenda and Paulinho made it clear that he does not rule out returning to Brazil.

“Because nothing is defined on paper, there is nothing right with anyone. I don’t rule out (return to the country). There’s Brazil and there’s Europe. We know that today the level of Brazilian football is very good. Unlike a few years ago. And there’s Europe too. I’m already here, right? Many clubs sought“, said.

“We can never say what will happen in the future. Of course Vasco is always in my heart. I don’t miss a game. But I can’t say if I’m going back to Vasco or if I’m going to another team. The future is very uncertain. but for sure one of my dreams is to be able to one day return to Vasco and give more joy to the fans“, added Paulinho.