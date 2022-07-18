The controversy over Amanda Waller’s redesign in DC’s New 52

Now, the Suicide Squad game seems to be leaning on this redesign!

When we think about Suicide squadwe always remember the villains who are put to work in the most disgraceful missions in the world. DC Universe, in exchange for the reduction of their sentences. However, a name can never be forgotten when the team is put on the agenda: Amanda Wallerthe ARGUS agent who not only controls the group, but also has ingenious plans for the publisher’s other heroes.

Amanda was featured in the pages of Legends #1published in 1986. Created by John Ostrander, Len Wein and John Byrneshe soon became one of the publishing house’s most influential names, always operating in the shadows, making specious deals and manipulating every outcome in her favor.

In appearance, she was a black woman, fat and short, with a face of few friends. While she isn’t menacing in her own right, the character has a certain contrasting air to her – her looks may not be frightening at first, but her personality leaves no doubt in that regard.

However, when the DC Comics decided to do the reboot From New 52shortly after the saga Ignition point, there were many changes in the universe – including the appearance of Amanda Waller. She became thin, younger and carries a sex appeal similar to other heroines of the DC Comicsalways with generous necklines and sensual poses.

Taking the whole issue of female hypersexualization in the comics off the table – which is also one of the problems with Waller’s portrayal in the New 52 -, the visual brought a flurry of criticism from fans. On the one hand, many complained about how the change took another fat character from the comicsa deficit that to this day plagues so much Marvel and A.D.

However, the biggest criticism was about how Waller lost his mystique in the new look. Her original appearance was a strong indication of a woman who could decimate armies and exterminate her enemies mercilessly, even if she didn’t seem capable of it. the look of New 52 turned her into just any figure, without any particular trait.

Since then, several works have been inspired by Amanda’s look in New 52. both the arrowverse as for the solo movie Green Lantern approach this representation. However, in DC Comics Extended Universewe have Viola Davis in the role of Waller, moving a little closer to his original comic book look.

Now we will have the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next year, the newest game from rocksteady that promises to put you in the shoes of the members of the Task Force X as they try to defeat the publisher’s mightiest heroes, all possessed by the Braniac and turned into villains. Amanda is already confirmed in gameand its look is, to say the least, interesting.

The Amanda Waller of the game appears to be an amalgamation of two versions: both the original from the comics Post-Crisis like the version we know of New 52. The result is a thinner woman, but also older and with a face of few friends.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League debut in 2023

