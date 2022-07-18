The Hunger Games | Peter Dinklage joins the cast of the prequel

exclusive report of deadline confirms that Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents, a prequel to the franchise created by Suzanne Collins‎‎.‎

The actor will play a dean named Casca Highbottom.

‎” Dean Highbottom is one of the most influential people in Snow’s life. Like the austere and vengeful nature of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’ fate. I am thrilled that Peter was chosen to bring this character to life.”

celebrated Francis LawrenceMovie’s director.

Rachel Zegler (Amor, Sublime Amor) will play Lucy Gray Baird, while Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will play a young Coriolanus Snow.

The plot of the feature film takes place 64 years before the events of the main franchise, and features a young Coriolanus Snow as the protagonist, where he sees a chance for change when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, tribute from impoverished District 12.‎

Francis Lawrencewho worked on the four films starring Jennifer Lawrence, will return to direct.

The script is under the responsibility of Suzanne Collinscreator of the franchise, Michael Arndt (Oscar winner for Little Miss Sunshine) and Michael Lesslie (Assassins Creed).

READ TOO:

Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his decaying bloodline, a once-proud family that fell out of favor on the post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he can turn the odds in his favor. Uniting their instincts for charisma and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents premieres on November 17, 2023.