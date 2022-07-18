The secret cities where the atomic bomb was built

July 16, 1945 is a very important date for the nuclear age: it was when the first nuclear explosion occurred, during the Trinity test, in the United States. It was part of the Manhattan Project, which we recall in this article

How many people does it take to build an atomic bomb? About 125,000 if you count the inhabitants of three entire cities in the United States that were built in 1943 as part of the Manhattan Project.

The cities that also served as a testing ground for new architectural principles were Los Alamos in New Mexico, Oak Ridge in Tennessee and Hanford/Richland in Washington state.

All this was done in secret. The cities were not on any maps, and almost none of the residents knew they were working on a new type of bomb, only that they were helping with something related to the war. To the casual observer, these towns were normal places, with the occasional oddity: all babies born in Los Alamos, for example, had a mailbox in Santa Fe registered as their birthplace.

But on August 6, 1945, when the bomb nicknamed “Little Boy” was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the true nature of these cities was revealed to the world and the people who lived in them.

Nobody’s land

These cities were designed to house the massive facilities needed to refine radioactive material and build weapons. To house them, the US government quietly began land acquisitions in the fall of 1942.

“The secrecy was impressive,” said Martin Moeller, curator of the Washington DC exhibition: “Secret Cities: The Architecture and Planning of the Manhattan Project,” in a telephone interview. “The existence of these cities was never recognized by the government during the war.”

The choice of locations was by no means random. These were sparsely populated areas, which facilitated the security of the land and kept evictions to a minimum. And they were close, but not too close, to a transport hub.

An aerial view of the road to Los Alamos. The selected sites took advantage of natural barriers to increase security and secrecy. Credits: Courtesy of Los Alamos National Laboratory Archive



“They were all about 40 to 56 kilometers away from the existing population, far enough away that in the 1940s you could be away from the most prying eyes, but not so far away that you couldn’t take people to train stations to a relatively close distance,” Moeller said.

The official reason given for the move was the construction of a demolition camp, in order to encourage people to leave for fear that their homes would be damaged. Once the cities and facilities were built, several other false rumors circulated, including one that attributed the developments to munitions production.

Moeller surmises that only a few hundred people in the country knew about the bomb before it was dropped. Nothing was explained to the tens of thousands who lived and worked in the cities that produced them, working like “moles in the dark”, as Life magazine wrote in 1945.

“Obviously people knew something was going on, but they didn’t really know what it was”said Moeller.

“And even if they were working with uranium, nobody had ever seen or heard of a nuclear weapon. But it’s hard to put yourself in the mindset of the 1940s. At the time, most people didn’t question anything in the name of the war effort”.

architectural legacy

Although they were built quickly, the three cities proved to be hospitable. Few of the barracks resembled military barracks or temporary quarters.

“Manhattan Project leaders felt that in order for things to run smoothly, workers and especially scientists and engineers needed to feel at home,” Moeller said.

One of the most common homes on Oak Ridge was the B-1 model, known as the Flat Top. Credits: Administration of National Archives and Registries



“Consequently, they embarked on an effort to build homes for individual families, winding roads and communities with green spaces. Some of the people who lived there, even during the war, tell how it was a great place to grow up.”

But not everything was so progressive: Racial segregation was built into the planning from the start.

“(It happened) not just in Oak Ridge, which was in the south, but also in Los Alamos and Hanford, which are very different parts of the country, culturally,” Moeller said. “In all three cases, the general assumption was that segregation was guaranteed. In this way, especially in Hanford, segregation not only happened with African-American workers but also with Latino workers”.

In Oak Ridge, many African-American workers lived in plywood cabins that were quite different from the comfortable housing built for most white workers. Credits: Photo by Edward Westcott. Administration of National Archives and Registries



The architectural principles used to design the three cities were based on existing concepts, such as those advocated by the British Garden City movement and advocates of prefabricated housing.

However, the communities also served as a testing ground for ideas that emerged.

Oak Ridge was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, who are now a large company, but at the time were a small corporate group hired to do work that other architectural firms had never done before.

“They didn’t just take care of the general planning of the city, but they also developed the nomenclature for the streets, oversaw the civil engineering of the community, and the general designs of the prefab houses that were produced in quantity,” said Moeller. “They even helped shape the school curriculum.”

“My argument is that the foundations for the rise of the modern multidisciplinary architectural firm were laid there”.

complicated questions

On July 16, 1945, the first detonation of nuclear weapons took place in the New Mexico desert., about 161 kilometers from Los Alamos. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project, called it the “Trinity” test and used it to check the functionality of a more complex weapon model to be used later in the bomb dropped on Nagasaki.

The shock wave was felt hundreds of kilometers away, and the mushroom cloud climbed more than seven kilometers into the sky. Locals took notice, so the army issued a statement that said “a remotely located ammunition carrier containing a considerable amount of explosives and high pyrotechnics had exploded”.

A location in Hiroshima City about 168 meters from where the bomb hit. Credits: Keystone/Getty Images



Less than a month later, on August 6, the bomb was dropped in combat and the secret was revealed.

“President Truman announced the purpose of the three secret cities”said Moeller. “Among the residents, there were a lot of reactions: initially some people were excited and incredibly proud to have worked on this new weapon that they believed ended the war, although of course this is debatable. Others were horrified to discover that they had been a part of it.”

Nagasaki was bombed three days later, on 9 August.

Moeller notes that his exposition raises questions about the inherent ethical difference between different types of weapons. “More people died in the bombing of Tokyo than in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined,” he said. It is difficult to calculate the precise number of deaths caused by the bombs due to the lasting effects of radioactive poisoning. However, the United States Strategic Bombing Survey reports that 100,000 people were killed instantly by the two atomic bombs, while 185,000 people died in the bombing of Tokyo on March 9, 1945.

“Nuclear weapons create a specter of fear. But ethically, is this a different matter from bombings or mass shootings?”