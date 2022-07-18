The trailer for the black comedy with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie has arrived – NiT

In one of the most anticipated films of recent times, Christian Bale and John David Washington play two wounded soldiers who befriend a nurse, played by Margot Robbie, while on leave in Amsterdam. Later, in the 1930s, the trio find themselves involved in a conspiracy when they witness a murder of which they become a suspect.

The protagonists thus begin a race against time to prove their innocence. Along the way, they uncover one of the most outrageous secret plots in American history. This is the premise of “Amsterdam”, whose arrival in theaters is scheduled for November.

Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant and Andrea Riseborough complete the deluxe cast of the dark comedy written and directed by David O. Russell.

This production marks the third time that the director works with Bale. They had already crossed paths in “The Fighter” and “American Hustle”. There is also a reunion with De Niro, but for the fourth time. It follows “Joy”, “American Hustle”, and “Silver Linings Playbook”.

