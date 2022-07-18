the trend inspired by the famous doll

Trend announced at the beginning of the year with the Valentino show, pink is super high, now thanks to the live-action Barbie

Actress Margot Robbie gives life to Barbie in the live-action that hits theaters in 2023 (Photo: Disclosure)

all pink looks, very high platforms and everything else that resembles the clothes of the most famous doll in the world, this is the trend of the moment, the barbiecore. All this movement is thanks to the live-action Barbie, which is being filmed and will be released in July next year. The trend has already conquered celebrities such as Anne Hathaway and Kim Kardashian.

READ MORE >> ‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie appears as the doll in the first image of the live-action

Valentino swaps classic red for dazzling pink pink collection in Paris

After the release of some records of actress Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, on film sets, increasing public expectation, dressing like a Mattel doll has become a collective desire.

Margot Robbie on the set of the Barbie movie (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

All Pink

The trend was announced at the beginning of the year by the Valentinoby bringing to Paris Fashion Week a collection Pink PPcolor created by pantone especially for the house. The “PP” is inspired by Pierpaolo Picciolicreative mind of the brand, who decided to create monochromatic pieces only in pink and black.

Pink PP Collection by Valentino (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Since then, several celebs have been clicked with entirely Pink looks, most signed by Valentino.

Nicola Peltz of Pink PP on the red carpet next to her husband, Brooklyn Beckham (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The singer Lizzo with a Valentino look (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Zendaya joined the trend with a termininho (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian has also been clicked with a pink look (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Actress Anne Hathaway, recently confirmed in the cast of the live-action, accompanied the couture show of the Valentinoin early July, with a dress reminiscent of a doll’s outfit all covered in sequins and a super platform.

Anne Hathaway at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)