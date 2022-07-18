Train will link Miami and Orlando in 2023; Disney season is canceled

A high-speed train will connect the cities of Miami and Orlando, two of the largest tourist centers in Florida – and perhaps in the US – starting in 2023. According to the company Brightline, the works for the route should be completed by December 2022.

However, a long-awaited station that was in the original project and was announced in 2020, at Disney Springs – inside the Walt Disney World complex – will not be part of the line, Disney Parks told the Orlando Business Journal.

The connection between Miami and Orlando is part of a project to expand the existing route between Miami and West Palm Beach, passing through Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton, about to be opened.

The company, which has just received a US$ 15.9 million (R$ 85.7 million) incentive from the US government, has made changes to its plans to also include a new destination: the city of Tampa, where the Busch Gardens parks, operated by SeaWorld.

Visitors to Disney parks will still be covered by the new train, although it will no longer drop passengers inside Walt Disney World: from the stop on International Drive in Orlando, it will head straight to Tampa.

One of the stations in Orlando will no longer be situated within Disney Springs, the “city” within Walt Disney World Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Late last year, we received requests from several community leaders to explore alignment alternatives for our planned expansion from Orlando International Airport to Tampa. The original plan had a single station at Disney Springs. we have identified a solution now known as the “Corredor do Raio de Sol”, which includes two new stations and integrates Brightline’s intercity service with SunRail, through an east-west expansion”, justified on Tuesday (28) the deputy company president of corporate affairs, Ben Porritt, to WPTV, a local affiliate of the NBC network.

The executive also positioned one of the stations at the Orange County Convention Center and another near Disney Springs, but outside the Walt Disney World properties.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the train will travel at a maximum speed of 200 km/h and should travel between Miami and Orlando in approximately two hours. On the road, the shortest route between the two cities is 380 km and takes an average of 3 hours and 45 minutes.