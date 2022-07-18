Twelve Xbox Game Pass games support xCloud Touch Controller

More controller games touch on xCloud!

Announcing the new July games for the Xbox Game PassMicrosoft also revealed that twelve games received support for the control touch from Xbox Cloud Gaming. xCloud touch control

The support touch removes the need for you to use a controller in Xbox Cloud Gaming. Check out:

Citizen Sleeper;

Disc Room;

Escape Academy;

Garden Story;

Little Witch in the Woods;

Lost In Random;

Spacelines from the Far Out;

Umurangi Generation;

Yakuza 0;

Yakuza Kiwami;

Yakuza Kiwami 2;

The Dusk Falls.

Take the opportunity to check out our Virtual Storewith tips for TVs, Controls, Headsets, as well as dozens of products for you to leave your Gamer corner the way you want.

If you purchase a product or service from a link within our site, Xbox Central may earn a commission. Xbox Central is a partner of Amazon, Rakuten and other affiliates.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay up to date with all the news about Xbox.

O Xbox Game Pass ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that having allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages; O Game Pass which is the subscription game library, where you will have available a large number of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch; O XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAYwith more than 70 games from Electronic Arts. It is worth remembering that you can sign the Xbox Game Pass ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Valid for new subscribers only.