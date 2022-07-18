Ukrainian cargo plane crash leaves 8 dead in Greece – News













All eight crew members of a cargo plane that crashed on Saturday night (16) near the Greek city of Kavala died in the accident, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic announced on Sunday (17).

The plane, an Antonov An-12, was carrying around 11 tonnes of weapons to Bangladesh when it crashed on Saturday night, Stefanovic said.

“Unfortunately, according to the information we have received, the eight crew members died in the accident,” Stefanovic told a news conference.

In an interview with German network Deutsche Welle, Meridian CEO Denys Bohdanovytch said the entire team was Ukrainian.

The plane took off from Nis airport, in southern Serbia, on Saturday (16), around 20:40 local time (15:40 in Brasília). On board, he carried weapons from the Serbian company Valir, according to Minister Stefanovic.

The pilot requested permission to make an emergency landing at the Greek airport of Kavala, but was unable to land in time.

Greek rescue services used a drone on Sunday to fly over the plane’s wreckage due to the danger of the cargo.

The Ukrainian consul, Vadim Sabluk, headed to the crash site.

The Greek news agency said it had provided authorities with the identities of the eight crew members and confirmed the plane was headed for Bangladesh.

The Serbian Defense Minister said it was a transaction agreed with the Bangladeshi Defense Ministry, “respecting international rules”.

“Some media said that the plane was supposedly carrying weapons to Ukraine, which is completely false,” he declared.









toxic gases







A special unit is expected to sweep the area, the Civil Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Firemen with special equipment and measuring instruments approached the point of impact of the aircraft and closely examined the fuselage and other scattered parts,” Marios Apostolidis of the Greek fire brigade told the press today.





Witnesses reported seeing the plane on fire and hearing explosions. Resident Giorgos Archontopoulos commented, in an interview with ERT public television, that he realized something was wrong when he heard the noise the aircraft was making.

“At 10:45 pm (local time), I was surprised by the noise of the engine,” he said. “I went out and saw the engine on fire,” he added.

Authorities urged people living within a two-kilometer radius of the crash site to stay indoors and wear masks.

Two firefighters were hospitalized this Sunday morning with breathing difficulties due to toxic gases.

The Greek news agency said there would be an investigation into the causes of the accident.











