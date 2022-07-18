Understand how to check the status of who blocked you on WhatsApp

Meta developers have already identified the bug that allows viewing of status without restrictions. The purpose of blocking someone is that they cannot contact you, but also not see your content. However, it seems that some people have discovered a problem with the app, a recent bug that was previously unknown, which may have arisen during the updates.

That’s because WhatsApp Web was recently updated, going through some restrictions that even displeased users. To become more efficient, the server does not load all messages and stays connected without the cell phone nearby. Probably this lack of synchronization ends up causing a slowness, locking certain resources.

Anyone can see the status of contacts who have decided to block

While those responsible do not resolve the issue, it is possible to see the status of the colleague who decided to block you. Remembering that this function works like stories, those temporary posts available on each profile. Attempting to reply or react in any way to the post does not generate results, you can only see what has been shared.

Just access your profile through the browser, from the QR Code generated in the application, among the tools. In the bar where your profile picture is, there is a hollow circle, and by clicking on it, all saved contact statuses will appear, regardless of whether they blocked you or not. It is not known how long the application will remain this way, before it returns to normal.