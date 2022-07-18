Unesc professor is part of the global group that will define Metaverse security guidelines

Gustavo Borges is the only one in Latin America to compose an advisory team of specialists

With great performance in social media, human rights and online security policies, the research professor of the Postgraduate Program in Law (PPGD) at Unesc and in the Law course, Gustavo Borges, was chosen to participate in the advisory group of experts at Global Coalition for Digital Safety. Borges is the only one in Latin America to compose the selection of professionals and is part of the team that will define the Metaverse guidelines to be presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2023.

The Global Coalition for Digital Safety is a public-private platform for global and multi-stakeholder cooperation to develop advanced innovations and collaborations that address online content and conduct and has three major focuses: Global Principles for Digital Safety, Toolkit for cybersecurity design interventions and innovations and cybersecurity risk assessment framework.

“In these 54 years, Unesc, which is recognized as excellent by the Ministry of Education (MEC), has played an important role in society with strong national and international prominence. With a great commitment to improving people’s living conditions and life in society, the University actively participates in important debates. And this is a very important space that will bring enriching actions. We are very happy to have a professor from Unesc standing out and taking our University to different levels and fundamental debates like this, which is the Metaverse”, praised dean Luciane Bisognin Ceretta.

For the professor, it is an honor to be part of this group made up of people from several countries who will present a report on the Metaverse, at the World Economic Forum, in Switzerland, early next year. “We are jointly defining the activities to be carried out. This group, made up of around 50 people, has global leaders, presidents and representatives from companies and social media”, commented the professor, who is part of the Metaverso Governance team as an External Consultant.

According to him, the focus of the group is to provide feasibility and seek solutions or policies to make the Metaverse safe. This theme, which seeks to unite the real and virtual world, is one of the major issues today. “As I’m already researching the Metaverse and human rights, I’m in this group, which I’m very proud of. Our meetings will be monthly”, highlighted Borges.

What is the Forum?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international organization located in Geneva, Switzerland, responsible for organizing annual meetings with the participation and collaboration of world leaders, leading economists, investors, entrepreneurs, and leading figures in the economic, political and Social. The meetings are mostly held in the Swiss city of Davos and, for this reason, are also known as the Davos Forum.

According to the organizers themselves, the main objective of the World Economic Forum is to “improve the situation of the world”, through actions taken and executed by world leaders, great economists, investors and entrepreneurs.

The Forum basically prioritizes three points in relation to world issues: the economy, politics and social relations. Some examples of personalities who have participated in the WEF are Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, and Hollywood stars such as Angelina Jolie and Leonardo di Caprio, who defend social and environmental issues.