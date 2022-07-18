US government encouraged Xbox to continue making acquisitions of game companies

Amid the news that the FTC will have to advance its conclusion regarding the acquisition of US$ 68.7 billion of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, more details emerge about the future of the great American company in the video game industry, more specifically in the field of acquisitions, a field that its Xbox division has been seriously investing in in recent years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York met with Microsoft President Brad Smith last week while visiting Washington DC and discussed the bipartisan tech antitrust legislation Schumer is expected to introduce to vote at the end of this American summer (until mid-September).

Among the multiple topics discussed, Schumer and Smith debated about Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple, as well as the advertising and search market, something that Microsoft has great knowledge of and that has been criticized in the antitrust space over the years. 2000

But on top of all that, Microsoft’s pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard and all the consequent investments of new related jobs that can be created in the New York Capitol region were also discussed during the meeting. Schumer backed the nearly $70 billion buyout of the publisher and “pushed” Microsoft to continue this kind of investment in the video game industry, something he had already done when he met with Smith in February this year.

In interviews conducted after the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, stated that the company will continue its expansion efforts in the gaming market, focusing on the idea of ​​global growth of the Game. Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming and the goal of reaching 2 billion players.