US Government Tracks Citizens by Cell Phone Location, Civil Rights NGO Says | Technology

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its customs, border protection, and immigration control agencies have carried out “massive purchases of location data” from citizens’ cell phones without a court order, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Monday.

The files, obtained by the ACLU last year through a process under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), “shed more light on the government’s ability to obtain our most private information,” the organization said in a blog post.

In 2020, The Wall Street Journal had already reported that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and the Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) bought without court order data to access the confidential location of citizens.

Following this publication, the ACLU filed a lawsuit to compel agencies to protect the information.

The files show that DHS used “millions of taxpayer dollars … to buy access to cell phone location information” from citizens – both US and foreign – through data sold by companies Venntel and Babel Street, he added.

According to the ACLU, “massive amounts” of information were purchased, despite the US Supreme Court protecting cell phone location data from government access without a court order.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that our cell phone’s location history reveals a lot of private information and deserves full Fourth Amendment protection,” the ACLU’s Nathan Freed Wessler said in a statement published Monday.

The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution protects citizens from arbitrary registration and seizure.

According to Shreya Tewari, also of the ACLU, the files demonstrate that the government tried to “wash its hands of any responsibility in the purchase” of data in cases where there was a need for a court order.

The ACLU says the volume of confidential information that DHS has had access to is “astonishing.”

The institution cites as an example a three-day period in 2018, when files with about 113,654 location points (more than 26 per minute) were acquired in an unreported area of ​​the southwestern United States alone.

The civil liberties organization calls these documents “further evidence” that Congress needs to pass a law ending this practice.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee will examine government access to Americans’ personal data.

