VIDEO: Man is engulfed by fire in Spain and flees with clothes on fire | World

A man escaped with his clothes on fire from a fire in Spain, after trying to prevent the flames from reaching the city of Tabara on Monday (18).
Angel Martin Arjona was driving an excavator near a fire in a field when the vehicle was engulfed in flames. According to Reuters, he tried to dig a grave to contain the flames.
Seconds later, he was seen running, stumbling and struggling with his clothes on fire. (See video above)
Arjona, who owns a construction warehouse, was apparently trying to dig a trench to create a barrier to the flames. He suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.
Since the beginning of the heat wave that hits Europe in the continent’s summer in 2022, more than 1,000 people have died as a result of the high temperatures, according to health bodies in Spain and Portugal.
Angel Martin Arjona escaped with his clothes in flames from a fire in Spain – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction