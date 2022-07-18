Violent, action-packed, critically acclaimed thriller rocks Netflix

After being very successful in cinemas and winning the hearts of specialized critics, the violent Sicario: No Man’s Land conquers fans on Netflix. New to the Brazilian catalog of the platform, the action thriller surpassed the long-awaited releases of streaming and secured a prominent position in the ranking of the most watched films.

Originally released in 2015, Sicario: No Man’s Land is a project by acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of films such as Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and Dune.

In its original debut, Sicario became a true phenomenon with specialized critics. With 92% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was nominated for 3 Oscar categories: Photography, Soundtrack and Sound Editing.

In other words, its success on Netflix isn’t exactly a surprise. We reveal below everything you need to know about the plot and cast of Sicario: No Man’s Land; check out.

Discover the history of Sicario: No Man’s Land

The style of Sicario: No Man’s Land resembles that of other thrillers that have been very successful on Netflix, such as the Spanish series Entrevías and the film Cruzando a Linha.

Sicario: No Man’s Land follows the story of an FBI agent who leads a task force to dethrone the leader of a violent cartel.

“An FBI agent’s ethical principles are put to the test in a covert operation that targets a Mexican drug kingpin,” reads Sicario’s official synopsis.

In Sicario: No Man’s Land, Kate Macer – an idealistic FBI agent – is chosen to lead an operation against a powerful gangster.

Without receiving much information about the operation, Kate starts to lead an unconventional team, which uses “problematic” (and potentially illegal) methods to accomplish the mission.

In this complex scenario, the protagonist becomes involved in a tense and violent war against the Sonora cartel.

Sicario Cast Has Emily Blunt and Marvel Actors

The cast of Sicario: No Man’s Land is led by Emily Blunt as agent Kate Macer.

You probably know the actress from performances in films like A Quiet Place, The Devil Wears Prada and Mary Poppins Returns.

Josh Brolin – the Thanos of the Marvel movies – is Matt Graver, a CIA officer who gets involved in Kate’s journey.

Benicio del Toro, from features like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy, is Alejandro Gillick, a former Mexican prosecutor who uses “unconventional” methods in his work.

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) plays Reggie Wayne, a young FBI agent who helps Kate on her mission.

Jon Bernthal, the protagonist of the series The Punisher, completes the main cast of Sicario as Ted, a police officer from Arizona.

The cast of Sicario: No Man’s Land also includes Victor Garber (Titanic), Bernardo Saracino (The Messengers), Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo) and Raoul Trujillo (Blacklist).

Sicario: No Man’s Land is available on Netflix. See the trailer below.