What are the obstacles for Brazil to import diesel from Russia

Brazil’s decision to start importing diesel from Russia in the face of the risk of domestic shortages was met with skepticism by sector agents, amid the economic sanctions that the Eastern European country has suffered from the West since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Although in political and economic terms there is no impediment to operations, some operational obstacles will need to be overcome.

Brazil currently imports around 25% of its diesel oil consumption, most of it from the United States, from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region. On Tuesday (12), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, stated that Brazil has enough stock to supply domestic demand for 50 days without the need for imports. Until the beginning of the week, the country had 1.6 million cubic meters of A S-10 diesel (without the addition of biodiesel).

The situation is monitored by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which sees risks due to the increase in demand for the derivative in the second half of the year and the uncertainties generated by the global geopolitical situation.

In recent weeks, the Brazilian government has promoted two meetings between at least three Russian fuel exporters and Brazilian distributors, according to Reuters. The meetings were attended by the Russian ambassador, Alexey Kazimirovitch Labetskiy.

At least one company, Uptime Trading e Distribuição, from Santa Catarina, announced that it had already obtained authorization from the ANP to import fuel from Russia. A purchase contract for 25,000 tons per month over a year was signed with a refinery in that country, with only the presentation of guarantees for the completion of the deal, which should occur within 20 days, according to CNN Brasil.

The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) declared that it is skeptical about business with Russia. “There are many operational obstacles due to the sanction established”, said the president of the entity, Sergio Araujo, to the newspaper Valor Econômico. According to him, Brazil no longer imported diesel from Russia even before the boycott, due to issues such as the supply of diesel from the Gulf of Mexico, freight costs and travel time.

After President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced the start of negotiations for the import of Russian diesel, Brazilian Chancellor Carlos França was even questioned by journalists about the declaration at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York. York.

After a reporter asked him if he was worried that the purchase would finance a war, France asked that German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz be asked the same question. “Maybe you should ask Mr Scholz about it, and then I’ll answer you,” he said, referring to the fact that Germany is a major consumer of Russian gas.

Major difficulties are related to exchange rates, costs and terms

For economist Rodrigo Leão, a doctoral candidate in international political economy and technical coordinator of the Institute for Strategic Studies in Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), however, there should be no political or diplomatic consequences, such as retaliation from other countries, which prevent imports.

“Basically, the boycott of Russia comes from Europe, the United States, Australia and Japan, as well as some economies in Africa and Latin America. It is not the majority of countries, and we have observed that other nations, due to the discounts that Russia has given in terms of prices, have significantly increased the purchase of Russian diesel”, he says. This is the case of China and India, for example. “Brazil already imports some products from Russia, especially fertilizers, in considerable quantities,” he recalls.

It is the same thesis defended by the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs. “Russia is a strategic partner for Brazil. We are BRICS partners. We are also heavily dependent on fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus. And, of course, Russia is a big supplier of oil and gas,” France said on Tuesday.

Although it is against the war, Brazil has adopted a relatively neutral position in relation to the conflict, without taking a position for one side or the other.

Even so, the Ineep economist sees some complications that will need to be overcome. “The main issue is that Russia has been doing business in the local currency, the ruble, which creates additional costs,” he explains. “In addition, the time for diesel to arrive here is longer, the logistics cost is higher and, depending on the region, there are difficulties due to the harsh winter”, he says.

Among the advantages, on the other hand, is the price of the Russian product in comparison with the North American derivative. As Europe is boycotting Russian oil, there has been considerable growth in the volume imported from the United States, which puts pressure on the prices of the product in that country.

“If you take American exports from March to May, there was growth, each month, at rates of more than 10%. So, there is clearly a group of countries demanding from the United States, which has generated a drop in the stock of North American derivatives”, explains Leão.

“This begins to impact prices, in addition to making it difficult to meet the demand they are receiving. On the other hand, there is a trend towards an increase in the supply of Russian oil. So it is natural that there is a reorganization of the commercial flow.” To give you an idea, in the last three months, the liter of Russian diesel had a floor of US$ 0.95, while that of the North American product was US$ 1.33, according to studies by Ineep.

The possibility of diesel shortages in Brazil was raised by Petrobras in May, due to scheduled maintenance stoppages at its refineries in the second half of the year and the shortage of the product in the international market, due to the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday (12), the ANP held a public hearing on two proposed resolutions aimed at forcing companies in the sector to increase their inventories of the product in the second half of the year. In a note released the following day, the agency stated that, “at the moment, the supply of diesel A S-10 occurs regularly in the country” and that its objective “is to act in a preventive manner”.