White Death is presented in a new preview of the feature; watch

With Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, “Bullet Train” hits theaters nationwide on August 4

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 7/18/2022 at 10:28 am – Updated at 10:37 am

Sony Pictures has released a new preview of “Bullet Train,” spotlighting a new character, better known as White death. Still unknown, the figure appears to be an assassin who leaves no room for error.

Watch:

Your final destination is fast approaching. Meet the White Death in #BulletTrainMovieexclusively in movie theaters August 5. pic.twitter.com/ZfVUSo1cx5 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 18, 2022

In the story inspired by the book “Maria Beetle”, by Kotaro Isaka, “Five assassins meet on a moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a few stops along the way. They discover that their missions are unrelated, but the question is, who will make it out of the train alive and well? what awaits them at the final station?”says the synopsis.

During this year’s Cinemacon, the first minutes of the film were revealed. According to the description of deadline, the movie starts at a fast pace. At first, “we see Brad Pitt known as Ladybug receiving a call from a mysterious female voice giving him an errand as he wanders through the alleys of Tokyo. He goes to a subway locker to get his things, however, he leaves a gun behind. He then boards a bullet train, which an enigmatic gentleman also boards – and chaos ensues.“, describes the vehicle.

The heavyweight squad is still made up of Brad Pitt (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”), Sandra Bullock (“Lost City”), Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”), Andrew Koji (“Warrior”), Brian TyreeHenry (“Eternal”), Michael Shannon (“The Man of Steel”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“King’s Man: Inception”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Mortal Kombat”), Logan Lerman (“Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief”), Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool 2”), Masi ok (“Heroes”) and the singer/actor bad bunny (“Narcos: Mexico”).

Zak Olkewicz (“Rua do Medo: 1978 – Parte 2”) is responsible for the script of the new project, while David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”) takes over the direction.

“Bullet Train” hits theaters on August 4th.

After “Ms. Marvel,” which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “I Am Groot” (August 10 on Disney+

“She-Hulk” (August 17 on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2 (No premiere date set)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 10 in theaters)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“Iron Heart” (No premiere date set)

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Secret Invasion” (No premiere date set)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28, 2023 in theaters)

“War of Arms” (No premiere date set)

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” (No release date set)

“Echo” (No premiere date set)

“Agatha: House of Harkness” (No premiere date set)

“Blade” (No premiere date set)

“Loki” – Season 2 (No premiere date set)

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!