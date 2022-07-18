Who is Alexandra Shipp, actress who plays black Barbie in a film with Margot Robbie – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Who is Alexandra Shipp? Meet the black Barbie from the film directed by Greta Gerwig and with Margot Robbie in the lead role (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Alexandra Shipp moved the web on Sunday night (17) by posting a thank you on Instagram talking about his participation in Barbiea film scheduled for release in 2023 and which is already a darling on social media for the photos of Margot Robbie as the protagonist and Ryan Gosling by your side like Ken.

“Thank you, Barbie. Thank you, Greta Gerwigfor trusting me to play one of your fabulous Barbies,” she began in text, thanking the film’s director. Greta also directed Lady Bird: Time to Fly (2017) and lovely women (2019), both with Oscar nominations.

“Thank you to everyone who made this experience possible. I felt all the feelings and I love these people so much, with all my strength! Thank you to the cast, thank you to the crew, thank you to the production. Without all of them, this experience would not be possible. Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU!”, he concluded.

In the film’s datasheet, Alexandra’s character remains unnamed, although she was announced as part of the cast in March of this year by the magazine. vanity fair. While we don’t know what the actress’s plot will be in the long, it is possible to check out some of the actress’s previous work.

Career

Her first credited work is as the voice of Valentina in Alvin and the Chipmunks 2, in 2009, and soon after he took on fixed roles in TV series. In 2013 she had over 40 episodes in the series Mystery of Anubis and was also present in the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

However, it was in Aaliyah: Princess of R&B (2014) who had his first starring role. She played the singer who gives name to the biographical feature distributed by Lifetime.

In 2016, he made his debut in Sony’s Marvel Universe as Storm of X-Men: Apocalypsea role that he reprized in deadpool 2 (2018) and in X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). She was also present at With love, Simon (2018), where he worked alongside the likes of Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel.

His resume still has the long-running Oscar nominees Straight Outta Compton: The Story of the NWA (2015) and tick, tick… BOOM! (2021).

