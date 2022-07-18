Who is the cast of the Netflix movie?

Eight years after breaking off her engagement to Captain Frederick Wentworththe protagonist Anne Elliot still didn’t get over it. The middle sister of three sisters, the 27-year-old is isolated and lonely in a family that doesn’t understand her; But when her past suddenly comes back into her life, she must choose between real closure or a second chance. Based on the latest novel by Jane Austenthe film Persuasion is full of the quirky and endearing characters that make up Anne’s social circle.

Meet some of them below.

DAKOTA JOHNSON as Anne Elliot

Sarcastic and witty, 27-year-old Anne is the sometimes flawed narrator who takes the audience of Persuasion through the colorful cast of characters that populate her world. When we first met her, she was living with her father and older sister, having turned down her big shot at love and happiness nearly a decade earlier.

Dakota Johnson has been stealing scenes since his short but memorable appearance in The social network (2010), from David Fincher. Catapulted to stardom after being cast as Anastasia Steele in the franchise Fifty Shades of greythe actress has acted in more than 25 films.

Furthermore, she is developing her skills behind the camera; In 2019, Dakota co-founded a production company, TeaTime Pictureswith Ro Donnelly.

COSMO JARVIS as Captain Frederick Wentworth

After being rejected by Anne on the advice of lady russell, Captain Frederick Wentworth pursued a life of adventure in the British Navy. He returns to England a wealthy man with much better marriage prospects. But has he forgotten the woman who broke his heart?

The US-born British actor – whose full name is actually Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis – burst next to Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth (2016) and appeared in Peaky Blinders and Raised by Wolves. He is also a musician who has written hundreds of original songs and released several albums.

NIKKI AMUKA-BIRD as Lady Russell

In Persuasion, Lady Russell was best friends with Anne Elliot’s late mother and, in her absence, acts as a role model, mentor and confidant. She feels guilty for pushing Anne away from Wentworth so many years ago, and is constantly trying to make up for it. A widow, she has little desire to remarry, instead taking long trips to Europe where she can have sensual affairs without judgment from others.

Nikki Amuka-Bird appears in Old and The Personal History of David Copperfield. In 2014 at the London Theater she also previously worked with the director Carrie Cracknell in the production of birdland. She was nominated for a BAFTA for her performance as Natalie in the BBC adaptation of Zadie Smith’s novel, NW in 2016.

HENRY GOLDING as William Elliot

Anne’s wealthy and eligible cousin who once snubbed her sister Elizabeth for marrying an American. Now, he’s back in England, single again, and looking for a new wife. Wentworth better watch out.

Henry Golding is the royalty of romantic comedies, having starred as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians and next to Emilia Clarke in A Second Chance to Love (2019), from Paul Feig. The holiday novel, co-written by Emma Thompsonmarks Golding’s second collaboration with Feig after A Little Favor (2018), in which he plays the seemingly perfect husband of Blake Lively.

MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE as Mary Musgrove

Anne’s spoiled and selfish younger sister has only one priority: herself. Married with Charles Musgroveshe treats her husband and children as she treats Anne – as disposable creatures blessed with the opportunity to increase their own comfort and happiness.

Mia McKenna-Bruce is best known for her role as Tee Taylor on the Serie Tracy Beaker Returns it’s yours spin off, The Dumping Ground. In 2020, she played Bree Deringer in the British teen thriller series Get Even.

YOLANDA KETTLE as Elizabeth Elliot

In Persuasion, Elizabeth is widely known as the beauty of the Elliot clan – although it’s entirely possible that she started this rumor herself. Vain and arrogant, she is her father Walter’s pride and joy, and the only one who travels with him to Bath in an effort to escape bankruptcy.

you may have seen Yolanda Kettle like the lover of Tony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode), Camilla Fry in the second season of The Crownor next to Matthew Macfadyen, Hayley Atwell and Alex Lawther in Howards End.

RICHARD E. GRANT as Sir Walter Elliot

“My dad. He never found a reflective surface he didn’t like“, says Anne at the beginning of Persuasion. That sums it up very well Sir Waltera spendthrift dandy whose only parental instinct is to instruct his children on how to be more like him.

Acclaimed Character Actor, Richard E. Grant received an Oscar nomination in 2018 for his performance in Could You Forgive Me?in Marielle Heller; – but you may also have seen it in The Age of Innocence, Gosford Park, girls, game of Thrones, Downton Abbey or Loki.

